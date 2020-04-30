Revised shelter-in-place order extended to May 31; some restrictions eased

The updated shelter-in-place order goes into effect Monday, May 4 and extends through May 31. It calls for some eased restrictions, such as increased access to area open space and parks, but all requirements for social distancing and wearing face coverings remain in effect.

Social distancing has slowed the increase of new COVID-19 cases and prevented the anticipated medical surge. As officials cautiously ease regulations, residents are urged to continue to follow health protocols to contain the growth of new cases.

This initial, measured easing of certain restrictions is designed to set the stage for a gradual resumption of activity and prevent rapid, exponential growth of new cases that could overwhelm hospitals for a particular jurisdiction or the region as a whole.

“As we prepare to lift restrictions, we must learn to operate differently,” said Mayor Cecilia Taylor. It is very important that we continue to wear masks and to physically distance ourselves from others, as appropriate, in public settings. For those visiting, working in, or operating businesses and jobsites, they must practice caution and follow the safety protocols responsibly. “Thank you for your patience and continued compliance with the order.”

Construction

While the new County order allows for construction so long as the project complies with specific safety protocols, Menlo Park’s local construction prohibition remains in place as of today. The City is finalizing plans to ensure city employees and construction workers can safely resume work, while following the very detailed safety protocols required by the county health officer. A revision of the local order will likely be announced in the coming days.

Outdoor and other businesses

Certain outdoor businesses can begin operating again, and people can visit those businesses to perform work or obtain goods, services or supplies. This includes wholesale and retail plant nurseries, garden centers and other businesses that primarily provide outdoor services, as defined by the order.

Landscapers and gardeners are allowed to resume work, and like others, must follow safety protocols when interacting with members of the public or when working together as part of a crew.

Outdoor businesses do not include restaurants, cafes or bars, regardless of whether they have outdoor seating; therefore existing restrictions remain in effect.

All real estate transactions can resume, but with continued restrictions on open houses and limitations on in-person viewings.

Atherton’s guidelines are the same with a few distinctions; read here.

Recreation

San Mateo County’s order differs from the orders in other counties by restricting outdoor recreation to within 10 miles of a person’s residence. This puts Edgewood, Huddart and Wunderlich within driving distance of most residents in InMenlo’s coverage area.

Check websites for hiking areas in nearby Palo Alto, the MidPeninsula Open Space and Santa Clara County.

In addition, Governor Gavin Newsome has ordered beaches and state parks closed.