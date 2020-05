Learn how to make a protective face mask on May 4

Fiber artist and fabric fix-it coach Lanajean Vecchione will show you a few simple ways to use what you already have at home to make face masks on Monday, May 4, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

During this free online workshop, Lanajean will lead you through the creation of 3 simple masks using common materials, either using a machine, hand-sewing–and even a no-sewW method. She’ll also advise on proper use and cleaning of these makeshift face coverings.