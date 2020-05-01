SafeSpace Center launches Spread the Rainbow art project to mark Mental Health Awareness month

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and SafeSpace Center is sponsoring a Spread the Rainbow art project for San Menlo Park and its surrounding communities.

The rainbow symbolizes hope, a light at the end of the tunnel, peace, and serenity. More significantly, rainbows are often seen after a rainstorm when the sun breaks through the clouds. It is not beautiful because of one color, but because they are all joined together!

Directions

Share your rainbow art with your community by placing it in a visible place in your home, car, or somewhere it can be seen. Submit a picture of your art and where you have placed it. One winner will be selected in each of the following submission categories:

· Preschool-Kindergarten

· Primary school

· Middle School

· High School

· Adult

· Senior Citizens

Winners’ artwork will receive prizes such as:

-A family pack of 4 passes to the Exploratorium

-Baking kits with rainbow sprinkles

-Beautiful rainbow pencil sets

-Art supplies

-Sweets

Eligible entries must meet the following guidelines:

· Must be an original work of art in any medium by the entrant

· Depicts any form of a rainbow

· Full name, age/grade level

· Phone number

· Email address

· Neighborhood (with zip code)

· Submission category (by grade/age)

· Title of the piece with a short description

· One submission for each person

For your convenience, you may download, complete and return the Entry Form with your submission. By submitting your art piece, you are authorizing SafeSpace Center to post your submission on their social media outlets.

Entries must be received by 5:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020. Everyone’s art will be shared the last two weeks of May, during Mental Health Awareness month.

Entries may be submitted through one of the following methods:

Emailed as a digital attachment to: [email protected] Delivered by mail to: SafeSpace Center, 708 Oak Grove, Menlo Park, CA 94025. ATTN: Spread the Rainbow

Photo of street rainbow in Ladera by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020