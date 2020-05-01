Updates from local non-profits, businesses and restaurants about services and offerings

Here’s our latest roundup of what local non-profits, businesses and restaurant are offering with “stay-in-place” extended through May 31.

Local services

Reports Lisa Taggart and Jim Gother (pictured top) of Fleet Feet: “We’re offering virtual fittings. A customer has an online video conversation with one of our fitters. The fitter is able to evaluate the customer’s feet, gait, and needs by video and makes recommendations for shoes based on that. We ask about activity, injury history, and assess arch height and flexibility. The customer can then purchase from us by calling (650) 325-9432 or order online.

Ladera Garden Center, will be re-open on May 4; the gift shop will remain closed. It’s located within the Ladera Shopping Center on Alpine Road.

Reports Rainer Zaechelain of Menlo Velo (433 El Camino Real): “We are open from 9:30-6:00 throughout the week and 9:30-5:00 on Saturdays; closed Sundays. Doing business around the back of the shop, not letting anyone in. Full service and sales. Not doing rentals currently.”

Local non-profits

Long-time Menlo Park non-profit Peninsula Volunteers Meals on Wheels program delivers over 600 meals a day to seniors and adults with disabilities in San Mateo County who cannot shop or cook for themselves. You can donate online to support their efforts or volunteer. With Little House and Rosener House temporarily closed, the organization is offering online options for both: Rosener and Little House (scroll down for available classes).

Reports LifeMoves: “The homeless population that we are privledged to serve is facing unique and serious risks associated with COVID-19. LifeMoves is working 24/7 to support our clients, our staff, and our community.” Information on how to support its efforts is available online.

Max Torres, Operations Manager at St Anthony’s Padua Dining rooms speaks to volunteers and the public about the dining room’s continuing mission through COVID-19.

Restaurant changes

Eric’s Gourmet will re-open on Monday, May 4 for pick-up and delivery via DoorDash or UberEats. Call in orders in advance – (650) 854-5501 or use the delivery app

Marina Borrone let us know that takeaway is once again available at Cafe Borrone. Pre-ordering is required — at least a day ahead. Pick up is at the MarketBar. Details online. The Cafe also launched a GoFundMe campaign on April 21. As of mid-afternoon today, 772 people have donated $117,389 in support of the $300,000 goal.

Via email, Selby’s announced that it’s gradually re-opening: “Starting Friday, May 8, we will have a thoughtful delivery and curbside pick-up menu that features some of your all-time favorites. This classic menu will replace the Family Meal dinners we have been offering since the start of the shelter-in-place mandates. As we cautiously reopen, we hope you will consider us for all of your takeout and delivery needs. Your support is the backbone to our success, and we are truly thankful for everyone who has stood by us during this difficult time.” There is also a GoFundMe campaign that benefits Bacchus Group staff in need.

Photo of Jim Gothers courtesy of Fleet Feet Menlo Park; photos of Meals on Wheels delivery volunteer courtesy of Peninsula Volunteers, Inc.