Local restaurants and food providers needed for Great Plates Delivered program

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a first-in-the-nation “Great Plates Delivered” program, a meal delivery service for California’s older adults.

Great Plates Delivered has two purposes:

1. Help seniors and other adults at high risk from COVID-19 to stay home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day, and

2. Provide essential economic stimulus to local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

Local programs are getting set up rapidly. Restaurants and food providers interested in participating may click here for more information and a form to submit.

Note: The current due date for accepting Letters of Intent to participate is Monday, May 4 at Noon.