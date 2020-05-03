Spotted: Signs-of-the-time: “Thank you for being heroes keeping us safe and healthy”

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on May 3, 2020

We spotted this heartfelt sing from first graders at Philips Brooks School at the Safeway in Sharon Heights.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

Tagged as: COVID-19 thank you worker signs

