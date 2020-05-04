Great Plates delivered to local seniors and those at high-risk for COVID-19

“Great Plates Delivered” San Mateo County matches participating restaurants with qualified residents,

including those who are 60 and older, and adults 60-64 who are at high-risk from COVID19, to deliver three nutritious daily meals. Delivery is arranged by the food provider and requires that delivery workers are pre-vetted by background checks and other screening, likely tapping into existing delivery infrastructure.

Eligible residents include those who are COVID-19 positive or have been exposed to COVID-19, and individuals with an underlying condition. In addition, they must live alone or with one other eligible adult, may not currently be receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs, and earn less than 600% of the federal poverty limit.

Great Plates Delivered SMC is open for enrollment now. Residents are encouraged to call (800) 675-8437, and speak to multi-lingual county staff to apply for meal delivery services.