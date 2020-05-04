Menlo Park Cub Scout Pack 565 supports Laurel families and front line workers

With the money they raised in popcorn sales, Menlo Park Cub Scout Pack 565 (about 90 kids) provided 134 meals to Laurel families that are part of the Laurel Caring and Sharing program.

“It took very little time for the Pack 565 leadership team to recognize that the money we had set aside for pack activities — kayaking, kite flying, our “Blue and Gold ” graduation — was much better spent supporting the families and front line workers in our community that are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Pack leader Colman Murphy.

The Pack also delivered meals to two different shifts of officers and dispatchers at the Menlo Park Police Department. The Pack made their deliveries to the police in a 24-car convoy — the cars honking and the scouts waving flags and homemade signs of encouragement. The Menlo Park Police Department received the Scouts with flashing lights on police cruisers, the occasional siren, signs on each cruiser thanking Pack 565, and waves of thanks from officers.

Lastly, the Cub Scouts, accompanied by Boy Scouts from Troop 222, delivered meals to nurses, technicians, and janitorial staff at Stanford Hospital. In this case, the caravan exceeded 40 vehicles and was escorted by a Palo Alto Police cruiser with lights flashing.

The scouts bought the meals from Mardini’s Deli on Willow Road, a small family-run restaurant which has hosted Pack 565 parent meetings for several years.

“We are so thankful for our first responders, especially in these times, and we want them to know how much we appreciate them,” said Cub Scout Walter Standifer, an 11-year-old fifth grader at Laurel Elementary and an Arrow of Light. “It was so exciting! The honking was so loud! It was great! When we went through the police line it was crazy!”

If others would like to support families in need, they should reach out to [email protected]

Pack 565 meets at Laurel Elementary (Lower Campus) and is open to all children (boys and girls) in the area. For more information and to donate to future efforts of the Cubs, please contact Cub Master Colman Murphy at [email protected]

Photos courtesy of Pack 565