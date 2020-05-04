Tomorrow – May 5 – is #GivingTuesdayNow — links to local non-profits

#GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity, is set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

Communities are encouraged to take action on behalf of first responders, as well as the world’s other frontline workers: the nonprofits and community organizations that feed, house, educate, and nurture neighbors impacted by the global pandemic.

On the last GivingTuesday, December 3, 2019, the global giving day generated $2 billion in giving, just in the United States, and inspired millions of people worldwide to volunteer, perform countless acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.

“For eight years, GivingTuesday has celebrated grassroots generosity, and has built a movement that empowers millions of people to give, engage their communities, and find common ground,” said Rob Reich, Faculty Co-Director, Stanford University Center for Philanthropy and Civil Society and chairman of the board for GivingTuesday. “We are all confronting the same challenge right now, we need the giving spirit more than ever.”

People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during #GivingTuesdayNow, whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity counts.

Here is a link to local non-profits that appeared on InMenlo on last December’s Giving Tuesday for consideration in making a donation.