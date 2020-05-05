Camper in downtown Menlo Park opens for takeout on May 7, plus Mother’s Day offering

Starting Thursday, May 7, Camper in downtown Menlo Park will re-open, offering a “to go” meal a day, Tuesday-Saturday from 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm via the apps DoorDash and Tock or by calling (650) 321-8980.

“Our first meal is Organic Roasted Roast Chicken Breast, which has been rubbed and marinated in a house blend of seasonings,” emails co-owner Logan Levant. “Included will be our herbaceous Twice Cooked Syracuse Potatoes, and one of our favorite snacks, grilled crowns of Broccoli that we toss with a sweet and sour blend of black garlic and herbs. For dessert, we have our famous Milk Jam Pudding, Caramelized White with Dulce de Leche, Candied Pecans + Chantilly.”

In addition, the restaurant has created a limited number of special Take and Bake Mother’s Day Brunch Boxes. These meal kits include ingredients to make the Camper Crispy French Toast, farm fresh Bacon, Orange Cherry Scones, Breakfast Potatoes and Fruit Salad. Each box will come with reheating instructions and a link to watch a video of Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel (pictured above right) demonstrating how to make the French Toast.

Finally, Camper is working with Tomatero Farms to craft a farmers market box for $35 that will be available for preorders, and picked on Fridays.

Top photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020; photo of Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel courtesy of Camper