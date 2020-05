Local angle to #MayTheFourth #May4th (a day late)



From April 1978: R2D2 and Mickey Mouse were photographed on stage during the 50th Annual Academy Awards, held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion by InMenlo founder and photographer Chris Gulker. May the force be with you, Star War fans, albeit a day late.

Photo by Chris Gulker, Herald Examiner Collection, LAPL