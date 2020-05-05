Residents asked to take survey about Menlo Park streets during shelter in place

What have you’ve seen and how do you feel about the streets in Menlo Park since the COVID-19 shelter in place order was mandated? You’re invited to take a short 5-7 minute survey to share your feedback. This anonymous information will be combined with other responses and will be shared with local decision makers. Survey deadline is 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 14th.
This survey is a collaboration of the following local organizations: Parents for Safe Routes, Menlo Together, Menlo Spark, Bike Menlo Park and Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.
