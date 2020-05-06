COVID-19 ditty perfect for 20 second hand washing

Part-time Menlo Park resident Marc L. Henderson wrote this rhyming ditty. It’s the perfect length for 20-second hand washing and sharing with kids as a good upbeat reminder of what to do to keep us all healthy and safe.
Now look what’s here, COVID-19
A new virus we’ve never seen
One more thing we have to fight
And fight we will with all our might
It’s easy what we have to do
Just keep six feet ‘tween me and you
Twenty seconds to wash our hands
Avoid the crowds, and no grandstands!
Don’t touch your mouth, your nose or eye
Clean each surface, let it dry
Any time that you have to sneeze
Use tissue or sleeve, as you please
We have the spirit, we have the drive
We will win and our nation will thrive
