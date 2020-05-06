COVID-19 ditty perfect for 20 second hand washing

Part-time Menlo Park resident Marc L. Henderson wrote this rhyming ditty. It’s the perfect length for 20-second hand washing and sharing with kids as a good upbeat reminder of what to do to keep us all healthy and safe.

Now look what’s here, COVID-19

A new virus we’ve never seen

One more thing we have to fight

And fight we will with all our might

It’s easy what we have to do

Just keep six feet ‘tween me and you

Twenty seconds to wash our hands

Avoid the crowds, and no grandstands!

Don’t touch your mouth, your nose or eye

Clean each surface, let it dry

Any time that you have to sneeze

Use tissue or sleeve, as you please

We have the spirit, we have the drive

We will win and our nation will thrive