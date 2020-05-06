Spotted: Picking Valencia oranges for Second Harvest Food Bank

Menlo Park resident Barbara Kitchen has long been generous with Valencia oranges from her front yard tree, posting a sign at the end of the driveway inviting people passing by to help themselves.

Earlier this week, finding there were at least 50 oranges on the tree, her neighbor Kris De Lisle along with son Joseph and wife Christy stopped by to pick oranges for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Explains Kris: “We figured out that Second Harvest for safety reasons, is not accepting drop-off food donations, but they have affiliates who are, such as St. Anthony and St. Francis in Redwood City. Those folks need a lot of food and we’ll be back for more!”

What a great example of neighbors helping neighbors!