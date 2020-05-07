Latest updates and re-openings plus some Mother’s Day suggestions

Here’s an update about new offerings, re-openings and some Mother’s Day suggestions.

From Praveen Madan of Kepler’s Books: “We are super excited to announce the launch of a new Community Reads @ Home program in partnership with our fellow book nerds at the Menlo Park Library. We invite you to join us in reading one book all together so we can share our reading experience with each other and have lots of engaging, enriching, and inspiring conversations over coming days and weeks.”

The inaugural Community Reads book will be Exit West by Mohsin Hamid. More details online.

Filoli is reopening its gardens on Monday, May 11. All tickets must be purchased online before visiting, including reservations for members. Make member reservations. Non-members visit www.filoli.org/visit to reserve your tickets. If you need assistance, email [email protected] or call theReservations Office at (650) 364-8300. Your email confirmation will include a map of the grounds with one-way routes outlined for you. The historic house remains closed.

On the dance front, the Menlo Park Academy of Dance is offering classes via Zoom. Emails Academy Director Sarah Jane Measor: “We have been offering online dance classes via Zoom for the past seven weeks and plan to continue through the summer for as long as it takes! The school was founded in 1947 and it offers a wide range of classes for three-year0olds through adults. We are also taking the unprecedented step of performing our beloved traditional June Recital in the form of a Dance Festival via Zoom on June 27th. Everyone is very excited!”

And the Menlowe Ballet is making its performance of The Lady with the Lamp available for viewing online. Of note: Florence Nightingale’s birthday is May 12. “If someone enjoys watching the video and is moved to support the company in some capacity, that is fine (and lovely), but certainly not an expectation,” emails Lisa Shiveley, Menlowe Ballet’s Executive Director. “Our hope is simply to provide a respite from the daily stress we are all currently experiencing.” To support Menlowe Ballet, donate online.

Anna and Dexter Chow report that Cheeky Monkey is curating special collections of Mother’s Day gifts that the store will deliver. Themes include gardening, family games, spa, and coloring. Each collection includes fun crafts that can be made before Mother’s Day to give as a gift or be saved and enjoyed together as a family. Details online.

J Floral Art is reopening this week in time for Mother’s Day. “Still limited inventory product and staff, but it’s a start!” emails Jeff.

Flea Street Cafe is offering its famous biscuits for Mother’s Day. Romuldo has been making them at the restaurant for 13 years. They’re available frozen or fresh; limit two dozen per order. Take out dinners are available Wednesday through Sunday. Details online.

Top photo of Filoli rose by Scott J. Loftesness (c) 2014; photo of Filoli archway garden at twilight by Frances Freyberg (c) 2014