Update on number of COVID-19 cases in Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside

In its weekly update, the San Mateo County Health Department released the number of COVID-19 cases as of May 8. The confirmed cases to date in InMenlo’s coverage area: Menlo Park – 55; Atherton – 12; Portola Valley – 10; and Woodside – 10. Countywide data is available on the health department’s website.

Yesterday Gov. Gavin Newsom and Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly presented the guidelines for the second-phase plan for reopening businesses, including what business owners are required to do to get back to business beginning today.

But San Mateo County and five other Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley are keeping the current shelter-in-place guidelines through at least May 31 despite the changes to the state’s order. The counties and Berkeley will continue to prohibit curbside pick-up at non-essential, non-outdoor businesses.

The complete California resilience roadmap is online.

InMenlo file photo of downtown Menlo Park (c) 2019