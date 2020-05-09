“Self-Care: Who’s Got Time for That?” is webinar topic on May 11

Self-care has become a big buzzword, but what can you do if you are short on time and funds? What if you are under stressful conditions, and find traditional discussions of self-care to be inauthentic and inaccessible?

Dr. Julie Nicholson and Julie Kurtz are researchers, educators, and authors with helpful strategies that can be implemented immediately. The will lead a Menlo Park Library webinar on Monday, May 11 at 6:00 pm. Register online.

Julie Nicholson, Ph.D. is a Professor of Practice in the School of Education at Mills College, Senior Fellow for Childhood Education International and Co-Founder of the new Center for Equity in Early Childhood Education.

Julie Kurtz is the Founder and CEO at the Center for Optimal Brain Integration.