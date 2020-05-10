Poem from Lisa Rosenberg: “Offering”

Editor’s note: InMenlo is continuing to spotlight the work of local artists. Here is a poem from Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg, who served as Poet Laureate of San Mateo County in 2017/2018.
Emails Lisa: “While sheltering-in-place, the quiet streets and arrival of spring have brought an abundance of birds and birdsong. Listening to them slows me down enough to notice choices between abundance and scarcity, presence and preoccupation, and other possibilities that surround us.”
“Offering” is from A Different Physics (© 2018, from Red Mountain Press); used with permission from the author. The book can be ordered online.
Offering
This day. This hour.
Feast of paradox,
of plentitude
in the face of how
we are taught.
Scarcity, its army
of thoughts
feeding at the seed ball
now and off again
like the junco
or the house finch
red crest and all.
