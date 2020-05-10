Poem from Lisa Rosenberg: “Offering”

Editor’s note: InMenlo is continuing to spotlight the work of local artists. Here is a poem from Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg, who served as Poet Laureate of San Mateo County in 2017/2018.

Emails Lisa: “While sheltering-in-place, the quiet streets and arrival of spring have brought an abundance of birds and birdsong. Listening to them slows me down enough to notice choices between abundance and scarcity, presence and preoccupation, and other possibilities that surround us.”

“Offering” is from A Different Physics (© 2018, from Red Mountain Press); used with permission from the author. The book can be ordered online.

Offering

This day. This hour.

Feast of paradox,

of plentitude

in the face of how

we are taught.

Scarcity, its army

of thoughts

feeding at the seed ball

now and off again

like the junco

or the house finch

red crest and all.