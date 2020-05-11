Great article on COVID-19 myths in today’s San Francisco Chronicle – highly recommended

Reporter Sam Whiting, who just happens to have local roots (lived in Portola Valley and Menlo Park and had his first journalism job as the only full time reporter/photographer at the Country Almanac), has a great article in today’s San Francisco Chronicle on myths associate with COVID-19. Read it online.

In the article he talks about a group UCSF students who’ve put together a website, COVID-19 Fact Check. Note: this website is available in a number of languages.

And today, Sam broke the story about Menlo Park doctor Venna Jones about a baby’s case being the first that links COVID-19 to Kawasaki disease.

Illustration courtesy of COVID-19 Face Check