Capturing the activities leading up to Menlo-Atherton High School’s virtual graduation ceremony

We’ve been lucky to have M-A senior Lena Kalotihos contributing her photographic talents to InMenlo the last two years. An M-A senior, she’s been accepted at Sarah Lawrence in the fall.

Here she captures some of the activities leading up to graduation including, she emails, “gracious M-A faculty manning the grad cap and gown/yard sign pick up, behind the scenes of the now-virtual grad speech tryouts, and a fitting grad photo I took of my sister, Christiana. Since we can’t have a traditional celebration right now, my sister and I have been wearing our caps and gown out and about in public for fun!”

Photos by Lena Kalotihos (c) 2020