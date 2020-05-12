How does your garden grow, Steve Andrew?

Emails Menlo Park resident Steve Andrew: “We have a couple of raised boxes as well as a strawberry bed, some blueberry bushes and tomatoes. The difference from last year is that since we like salads, we have decided to grow our own lettuce, arugula, and spring onions in our raised beds. These are grown year-round and supplemented with tomatoes in the summer.

“We have found that if we plant a 6-pack of lettuce every 3 weeks (which we get from Wegmans), we have plenty to last the year. Spring onions are planted in the spring/summer when its warm enough for the seeds to germinate. The primary satisfaction is that we have fresh food every night — and we only pick what we need!”

Have you been tending a garden while sheltering in place? Please send your story and photos to [email protected]

Photo courtesy of Steve Andrew (c) 2020