Spotted: Pets enjoying walks while sheltering in place with their owners

Baboo, the cat, follows its owner, social distancing for many blocks on their journey through Menlo Oaks. It’s really unusual. I saw them twice on different streets today during my walk. In the end, the cat hitched a ride home.

Winston, the dog, walks through Menlo Oaks several times a week with his parents, always carrying his frisbee for the entire journey. Sometimes the walk lasts an hour or more, and even if he meets other dogs, he never drops the frisbee. Never gives it up, and that way he avoids fights with other dogs and dangerous confrontations with squirrels.

Photos by Judy Horst (c) 2020