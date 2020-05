Your Career During COVID: Finding a Job in Uncertain Times is webinar topic on May 14

The Menlo Park Library is hosting a free, live session with Dylan Houle, a Certified Career Advisor and Director of Career Services at Menlo College on Thursday May 14 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the job market is changing dramatically . If your career plans were disrupted and you’re seeking help and advice on how to get back on track, then this webinar is for you for you!

Register online.