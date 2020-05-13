“Season of Gleaning” weekly food drive organized by Trinity Church in Menlo Park

During this time of pandemic and economic crisis, residents of Menlo Park and surrounding communities are invited to participate in a weekly food drive sponsored by Trinity Church in Menlo Park. While many food drives collect non-perishable pantry items, this “Season of Gleaning” program also delivers fresh fruit and produce to those in need.

“We want to make sure that the extra bounty from local home gardens gets into the hands of people facing food insecurity,” said Nancy Grove, a member of the Care & Justice team at Trinity. “We are also inviting gardeners to ‘plant a row for the hungry’ as they do their spring planting.”

If local residents need help harvesting their trees or gardens, Trinity volunteers are available to glean and deliver the produce for donation. Here’s the link to request help.

Food collection will continue weekly throughout the “Season of Gleaning.” In addition to donating fresh produce, community members are invited to glean their pantries and to add food donations to their weekly shopping. A “pantry wish list” available on the church website specifies the types of non-perishable food items accepted.

“Our hope is that people will make food drop off a weekly practice,” said the Rev. Frannie Hall Kieschnik, Priest Associate at Trinity Church. “There is such a bounty of generosity in this community and so much need.”

The Trinity Tuesday food drop off is every Tuesday morning from 8:00 am to noon in the parking lot at Trinity Church, 330 Ravenswood Ave., Menlo Park. Donations are delivered the same afternoon to Ecumenical Hunger Program or the Food Closet in Palo Alto. Email [email protected] with questions.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2020