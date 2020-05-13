St. Raymond School Academic Decathlon Team places third in national rankings

The St. Raymond School Academic Decathlon team was named third overall in the National Rankings for the 2020 Academic Junior High Decathlon competition. The team included 8th graders Will Avina, Patrick Boyd, Dylan Chu, Nelson Harris, Adam Karr, Milun Kalidindi, Kara Merkert, Tatum Schultz and Kate Ward and 7th graders Audrey Kirscht, Bella Svanberg, Grace Urban and Hailey Wells and was led by alumni parent Blair Porteus and current parent Megan Ward.

St. Raymond School placed first in Logic and 8th grader Patrick Boyd placed second in Math in the National Rankings. Since the AJHD National competition was cancelled due to COVID-19, the scores earned at the local competition were used to calculate the placements for the National competition. This is the third year in a row that the team from St. Raymond School has placed third at the National level.

In the Archdiocese of San Francisco California Catholic Schools Academic Junior High Decathlon held in March, the team from St. Raymond School placed first overall, first in the super quiz and first in the logic quiz. There are also eight individual events testing knowledge of Roman Catholic doctrine, English, literature, science, mathematics, current events, social studies and fine arts.

St. Raymond students placed in six of these eight events. Patrick Boyd placed first in Math, Nelson Harris placed first in Social Studies, Kara Merkert placed first in Fine Arts, Milun Kalidindi placed second in Religion, Will Avina placed third in Current Events and Kate Ward placed third in Science.

Because the nationals could not be held due to coronavirus pandemic, scores from the local competitions to calculate placements for the nationals.

The team pictured here before shelter-in-place order: Back row, left to right: Milun Kalindindi, Dylan Chu, Adam Karr, Will Avina, Nelson Harris, Patrick Boyd, Hailey Wells and Grace Urban. Front row, left to right: Kate Ward, Kara Merkert, Tatum Schultz, Bella Svanberg and Audrey Kirscht.