San Mateo County will get updated shelter-in-place order on May 18 easing some restrictions

Breaking with the other five counties it has been working with to establish shelter-in-place orders, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow announced on Wednesday, May 13, that he intends to issue a new shelter-in-pace order on May 18 that would bring the County in line with the early Phase 2 guidelines of Governor Newsom’s Resilience Roadmap.

The Roadmap allows for curbside and delivery activities for retail. Logistics and manufacturing, along with some other businesses, can open with modifications. Later, the roadmap shows relaxing retail restrictions, adapting and reopening schools, child care, offices & limited hospitality, personal services.

“I am encouraged that data about COVID-19 cases, hospital capacity and other indicators show some stability so that San Mateo County can now enter the early stages of Phase 2,” Dr. Morrow said. “I want to remind everyone these modifications are not being made because it is safe to be out and about. The virus continues to circulate in our community and this increase in interactions among people is likely to spread the virus at a higher rate.

“Whether these modifications allow the virus to spread out of control as we saw in February and March and resulted in the first shelter-in-place order, is yet to be seen. The social distancing and face covering directives along with the prohibition on gathering will remain in place since the risk of exposure to COVVID-19 looms large for all of us The public and open businesses need to fully to their part to minimize transmission of the virus.”

On May 11, Dr. Morrow issued a statement allowing highly-regulated, vehicle-based gatherings. Read the order online and get an application.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020