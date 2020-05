The annual Hillview Talent Show goes virtual on May 15

Hillview Middle School’s beloved end-of-year extravaganza, the Talent Show, will be a special YouTube LiveStream spectacular for the whole community. Catch your favorite 8th graders and Hillview staff – along with surprise celebrity guests – in this year’s event, celebrating hidden talents and sending off the 8th graders with love and support. There are so many important milestone traditions that won’t happen this year, but the talent show goes on!