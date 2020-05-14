The annual Hillview Talent Show goes virtual on May 15

Hillview Middle School’s beloved end-of-year extravaganza, the Talent Show, will be a special YouTube LiveStream spectacular for the whole community. Catch your favorite 8th graders and Hillview staff – along with surprise celebrity guests – in this year’s event, celebrating hidden talents and sending off the 8th graders with love and support. There are so many important milestone traditions that won’t happen this year, but the talent show goes on!
The 8th grade class has a goal of 6,000 live viewers tuned in and raising $6,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank during the Talent Show livestream on Friday, May 15 at 6:30 pm. Donate early or during the livestream!
Your gift will help bring our community together and help the greater Bay Area community feel secure and stay healthy.
