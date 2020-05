MaryLee Sunseri: 1-2-3, Sing with Me! on May 19

The Menlo Park Library is hosting a free, live session of music and fun for little ones and their grownups. “Little Kids’ Music Specialist” MaryLee Sunseri joins us virtually to share music, finger-plays, and wiggle-tunes for babies and toddlers – and their grown-ups on Tuesday, May 19, from 10:15 to 10:45 am. Register online.