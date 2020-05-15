New Community Church in Menlo Park hosting food drive on May 17

New Community Church will host a food drive on Sunday, May 17, from noon to 4:00 pm in its parking lot at 1100 Middle Avenue, Menlo Park. The church will collect non-perishable food, along with diapers and baby wipes, to help meet the unprecedented demands Ecumenical Hunger Program in East Palo Alto is facing as a result of COVID-19.

Donations can be dropped off at New Community Church by foot, bike, or car with no contact required. Donors can stay in their car during drop off or they can request that items be picked up from their front porch (in Menlo Park) by a volunteer. A full list of items requested by Ecumenical Hunger Program and a pick-up request form can be found online. Menlo Park resident Jen Hirzel (pictured right) and Atherton resident Ann Carter (left) are volunteer co-leaders of the food drive.

New Community Church started in August 2018 and is located at the corner of Middle and Arbor Avenues in Menlo Park. As a small community church, NCC focuses its activities and outreach on building relationships. The church raised $200,000 in April for COVID-19 relief and is supporting and partnering with families, workers, local restaurants, nonprofits, care facilities, hospitals and schools. The church currently livestreams services on Sunday mornings at 10:00 am from the homes of its pastors, staff and musicians at www.anewcommunity.church/live.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2020