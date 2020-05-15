Updated local stats on COVID-19 plus new County orders and CDC re-opening guidelines

In its weekly update, the San Mateo County Health Department released the number of COVID-19 cases as of May 14. While there are 1,575 cases county-wide, the confirmed cases to date in InMenlo’s coverage area:

-Menlo Park: 59, an increase of 4 from last week

-Atherton: 12, the same as last week

-Portola Valley: less than 10, the same as last week

-Woodside: less than 10, the same as last week

-Unincorporated west Menlo Park: less than 10, the same as last week

-Ladera has less than 10, the same as last week.

Complete data for all Peninsula cities is available on the San Mateo County Health website.

The SMC health department also issued new orders for people who have been exposed to COVID-10 to quarantine themselves and those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to isolate themselves. Violation of or failure to comply with is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.

San Mateo County is participating in Project Baseline for expanded COVID-19 testing. Project Baseline is an initiative designed to make it easy for the public to participate in at-large COVID-19 testing. If you are interested in getting tested for COVID-19, you can visit the Project’s website. The testing is free, and there are no qualifications required in order to obtain the test.

Yesterday, the Center for Disease Control issued new guidance about the reopening of various sectors. For detailed information: Camps; Child Care Programs; Mass Transit; Restaurants and Bars; Schools; Workplaces.

The CDC asked that, first and foremost, the various sectors should consider whether adherence with the agency’s reopening guidelines is consistent with state and local stay-at-home orders.

“It is important to check with state and local health officials and other partners to determine the most appropriate actions while adjusting to meet the unique needs and circumstances of the local community,” the documents say.

Hearts to healthcare workers spotted on Oak Avenue by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020