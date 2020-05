Local school officials and Menlo Park city council member discuss education during COVID-19 on May 20

Three local school Superintendents and Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller will participate in a panel discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on public education, on Wednesday, May 20th, from 7:00pm to 8:00pm.

Use this URL to watch: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83494099137