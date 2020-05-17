Filoli gardens are once again welcoming visitors

Filoli is once again open to visitors and InMenlo contributing photographerRobb Most roamed the gardens with camera in hand last Friday.

Note: The Garden is open with certain restrictions to maintain social distancing. The House remains closed until such time that indoor spaces are allowed to reopen.

“We anticipate that after being cooped up for so long, people will be relieved to visit an outdoor space of such great beauty,” emailed Filoli marketing manager John Williams.

Details about purchasing tickets in advance and rules while visiting are available online