COVID-19 testing expands in San Mateo County and through Stanford Health Care

San Mateo County will begin providing free COVID-19 testing for anyone who wants to be tested, by appointment, starting Monday, May 18. San Mateo County will also expand its testing services to Daly City and East Palo Alto, in addition to the current site at the San Mateo County Event Center.

Each site will be open for testing two days each week between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Details about location are available online.

Appointments may be made through Verily’s Project Baseline website.

After being tested, residents will receive results and other information by email. San Mateo County Health will reach out to residents who test positive. To meet State guidelines, San Mateo County needs to administer about 1,200 tests per day, through hospitals, private testing companies, and the free program available through Verily.

Stanford Health Care is now offering testing to asymptomatic first responders and essential workers, such as those who work in a grocery store, gas station, restaurant or other business that remain open to provide services to the community. Testing will be available at the Galvez lot on the Stanford campus. Appointments may be made through a video visit on Stanford Health Care’s My Health website, by registering here or by calling 650-498-9000.