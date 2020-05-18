Funding and equipment donations still needed for San Mateo County

The County of San Mateo is accepting donations of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) from organizations and individuals.

What can I donate?

-Unused N95 respirators and surgical masks. Boxes and packages can be opened, as long as masks have not been used. -Packages of disposable gloves, preferably nitrile exam gloves in all sizes.

-New containers of commercially produced hand sanitizer

-New containers of disinfectants and disinfecting wipes

-Packaged, unused protective goggles

-New surgical gowns; fluid resistant gowns; coveralls

Questions about making a donation or a member of an organization or other business with supplies to donate? Please email San Mateo County Donations directly: [email protected]

Supplies can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the following donation site:

Maple Street Correctional Facility

1300 Maple St.

Redwood City, CA 94063

If you would like to make a financial donation, visit the SMCStrong website. You can direct your donation to one of the three categories by selecting the appropriate drop-down on the donate page. If you would prefer that your donation go to the area of greatest need, do not select an category and your generous contribution will be directed to the greatest use.

-Individuals/families – Helping to cover basic household expenses

-Small local businesses – Helping them avoid layoffs and stay open or reopen once feasible

-Nonprofits – Helping those who provide services to our most vulnerable populations like seniors, homeless individuals or people with disabilities