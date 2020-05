Gaby Castro performs virtually on May 19

May is Mental Health Awareness Month! The Menlo Park Library is hosting Gaby Castro on May 19 from 3:30 to 5:00 pm who will discussher struggles with mental illness and how music and songwriting have helped. Her goal is to connect with audience members who feel they are alone in their struggles with mental health issues, and to break down the stigma. Appropriate for grades 6-12. Register online.