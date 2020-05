Arts and crafts with Mayra on May 21

Fun, easy arts and crafts project with Mayra from the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library on Thursday, May 21, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Good for kids, seniors and all who enjoy art.

Participants will just need a few household craft items to follow along and create this project:

-Different color paint (any kind)

-White paper or construction paper

-Q-tips

-A paper plate or tray

-A pencil

Register online.