Update on what’s opened, re-opening, and – sadly – closing as we head towards Memorial Day weekend

From Jeffrey Adair (right in photo) and Craig Kozlowski, owners of J Floral Art: “It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of J Floral Art in Menlo Park effective June 27, 2020. After 30 years in the city, we have decided to move on to the next phase of our lives.

“We’ve been contemplating a move for several years, and with the COVID-19 lock downs and shelter-in -place, it became obvious that the time was now.

“We have made so many great friends in this community and gathered so many wonderful clients over the years, it is definitely bittersweet to say goodbye.

“We are excited for our next adventure which includes moving to Rancho Mirage in the Coachella Valley in Southern California.”

______

From Nona Pahulu Ybarra at Captivating Dance: “[We] can’t wait to be back dancing back with you in person. In the meantime, we are offering weekly zoom classes, google classroom videos and virtual private lessons for ages 3 to adults. We are also excited to announce that we are offering in person and virtual summer camps starting June 1st. In person summer camps are limited to children of essential workers and 10 students to accommodate social distancing. We hope you are all doing well and keep dancing.”

______

From Tina at Sky Nails: “We’re remodeling the shop and hope to re-0pen in June.”

______

From the management at Left Bank Menlo Park: “We’re excited to announce that starting Monday, May 18, we’ll be back open for pick up and delivery! We can’t wait to return to serving our guests, every day from 12:00 pm to 8:30 pm, and are offering daily ‘fun-tivities’ to get you through the week, such as Monday All Day Happy Hour and Wine Shop Wednesday. Call 650.473.6543 to order, or visit us online for free delivery. View the full menu here.

______

From Logan Levant at Camper: “Our menu this week has expanded with more Camper favorites which you can order via DoorDash or call to pick up (650.321.8980). And we are working with Tomato Farms to craft a farmers market box for $35 that will be available for preorders and pick up on Fridays. And finally, we’ve put together a Memorial Day BBQ Kit that serves 4-6 and includes honey lacquered baby back ribs, buttermilk cornbread, bean salad, coleslaw, mac+cheese and apple cobbler. Order for pick up on Saturday.”

______

Just noticed that the Dutch Goose is offering curb side pick up. Call (650) 854-3245 or order online.

Photo of Jeffrey and Craig by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020; photo of Left Bank courtesy of the restaurant