Watch “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” and then discuss on May 22

Stream films anytime, anywhere on your preferred devices, with your Menlo Park Library card and the Kanopy app! Check it out now at the library website.

The film: Austrian actress Hedy Lamarr fled an oppressive marriage to create a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s top leading ladies in the 1940s. Behind the glamour and sex appeal, though, was a talented and inquisitive inventor who created a radio system that is now considered the basis of Bluetooth technology.

Watch the film Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story at your convenience, and then join Nick for a fun discussion via our livestream on May 22 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.