Watch “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” and then discuss on May 22

The film: Austrian actress Hedy Lamarr fled an oppressive marriage to create a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s top leading ladies in the 1940s. Behind the glamour and sex appeal, though, was a talented and inquisitive inventor who created a radio system that is now considered the basis of Bluetooth technology.
Watch the film Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story at your convenience, and then join Nick for a fun discussion via our livestream on May 22 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.
