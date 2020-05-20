State Senator Jerry Hall and California Insurance Commissioner host telephone town hall on May 28

Join California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and State Senator Jerry Hill for a telephone town hall on insurance issues and available resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency on Thursday, May 28 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm..

With many businesses experiencing tremendous economic loss, it is imperative for you to have up-to-date information on services and resources. Experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the San Mateo County Economic Development Association and the Cities Association of Santa Clara County will also join us in the event being hosted by the Commissioner and the Department of Insurance.

Please email your RSVP, along with any questions you may have for the tele-town hall, no later than 10:00 am on Thursday, May 21. We will do our best to answer all emailed questions during the event. For questions not addressed during the call, you will receive contact information for specialists who may be able to assist you directly.

Send your RSVP with your question to [email protected], with “Sen Hill Tele-Town Hall” in the subject line. You will receive a call-in number via email one day before the event.