Aidan Wong collects toiletries for homeless shelters with major drive this weekend in Menlo Park

Thirteen-year-old Aidan Wong, who attends Menlo School, continues to collect toiletries for homeless shelters, and this weekend will be hosting a major drive on Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and May 24. Drop off toiletries from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm in a bin on the front porch of 16 University Drive, Menlo Park (with no contact) or donate online.

“My hope is to collect 1000 toiletries during this drive and $3000 towards Freshen Up Go Fund Me,” says Aidan.

According to Aidan’s mom, Gita Singh, due to the pandemic, shelters are very short of toiletries. “Donated toiletry items can have a real impact on the lives of the men, women, and children who visit these shelters,” she says. “Access to hygiene products helps with confidence, self-esteem, and health.”

To date, Aidan has donated the following: 525 toiletries to WeHope in East Palo Alto, 250 to Ms. Tomi who helps the homeless on the street, and 460 to Menlo Park-based non-profit, Life Moves.

To date, most of the toiletries dropped off are sample size, but there are families that need large size hygiene products. “Through generous donations, we are able to purchase the toiletries,” says Gita.

Aidan plans to continue this effort throughout the year and is hoping to find companies in the Bay Area that are willing to make a significant donation to the fund to support his efforts.

Needed are full or sample sizes of shampoo, conditioner, soap, body lotion, body wash, razors, combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, baby wipes, hand sanitizers, and toilet paper.

Photo courtesy of Gita Singh