From Trauma to Triumph: Women Share Stories of Healing and Hope on May 26

How does one move forward in life, from a background of trauma? In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Menlo Park Library is presenting a live panel discussion on Tuesday, May 26, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Register to watch.

Women working in the fields of recovery, mental health, and advocacy will share how they’ve overcome personal challenges, and pass along their suggestions for achieving resilience and hope.