Gathering succulents for planter box at Cheeky Monkey

Posted Valerie Frederickson on Nextdoor: Someone stole all of Cheeky Monkey’s pinwheel decorations from the dirt planting box. The owner Ana Chow has accepted my free offer to plant their planting box with succulents so that when they can reopen their front doors to the public (some time in June) it’ll look gorgeous and be interesting to all ages from toddlers through grandparents.

We’re accepting donations of large, gloriously beautiful succulent cuttings or entire plants. All gardeners will know what I mean by large, interesting and glorious. Large Echevarias (Pulidonis), Trachyandra Tortilis, Blue Chlorophytum trailing pearls, larger groupings of Senecios, Crassula Columnaris, Sedum Morganianum, Haworthia Cooperi, Kalanchoe Thyrsiflora, Salicornea Europea, Apocynaceae, sempervivum Tectorum, Euphorbia Tirucalii, etc. Of course nothing with sharp edges or spines.

To donate a succulent, contact [email protected]