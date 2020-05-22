Number of COVID-19 cases in InMenlo’s coverage area

In its weekly update, the San Mateo County Health Department released the number of COVID-19 cases as of May 20. There are 1,783 cases county-wide; the confirmed cases in InMenlo’s coverage area:

-Menlo Park: 63, an increase of 4 from last week

-Atherton: 11, one less than last week

-Portola Valley: less than 10, the same as last week

-Woodside: 10, last week was less than 10

-Unincorporated west Menlo Park: less than 10, the same as last week

-Ladera has less than 10, the same as last week.

Complete data for all Peninsula cities is available on the San Mateo County Health website.