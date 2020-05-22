Recreational areas on Memorial Day weekend: what’s open and what’s not?

In Menlo Park, Bedwell Bayfront Park is open for Memorial Day. Visitors are required to:

-Maintain a distance of 6 feet from those outside their household

-Carry a face covering for use in the parking lot, public restrooms and when encountering others along the trails.

The restrooms are open, but restricted to one person in the restroom at a time. Public drinking fountains remain closed. In addition, parking may be restricted to limit crowding and parking in unauthorized areas along the sides of the road or outside the park gates is prohibited.

Menlo Park city parks are open to the public to enjoy walking, biking and running while maintaining social distancing.The following areas and equipment within those parks remain closed:

-Public basketball courts

-Public tennis courts

-Playgrounds

-Picnic areas

-Dog parks

-Pools

-Barbecue areas

-The skate park on the Burgess Park campus

Earlier this week, the Atherton City Council approved the re-opening of Holbrook-Palmer Park tennis facility to limited play opportunities consistent with the County’s shelter-in-place order. Play is limited to singles only, with restrictions, and doubles play for those within the same household only. Operational hours will be restricted since the courts will be actively monitored. At the present time, restrooms are not available at the facility. Rules established for the resumption of tennis will be posted at the facility, the Town’s website and Player Capital website.

The Town of Portola Valley has put together a Virtual Parks & Recreation Program where you’ll find fun, educational and recreational resources for all ages with the goal of enhancing the quality of life for residents during these challenging times.

Here are links more places to enjoy the out of doors this weekend: MidPeninsula Regional Open Space, San Mateo Country Parks, Santa Clara County Parks. Stanford Big Dish remains closed.

Photo of Bedwell Bayfront Park taken on May 19 by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020