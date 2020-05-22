Signs of Spring: Nutthall’s woodpecker nest in cactus garden on Stanford campus

My wife Timi and I have been walking on the Stanford campus. We decided to head to the cactus garden where there is the statue of the grieving angel.

On the way, I ran into a wonderful friend, Bob Siegel, who I took nature photography from. He showed me the nest of a Nuttall’s woodpecker, and I went back later to photograph it.

The woodpecker is very fast, and to get the shots, I had to wait for it to come feed the chicks. Sometimes I was just standing there for a long time. I had the camera on rapid shots since this bird really moves!