Watch iSing, a Silicon Valley girls choir perform – plus auditions are coming

A number of Menlo Park girls participate in iSing Silicon Valley, a world-class choir of over 300 girls in grades 1–12.

The iSing mission is to provide young women with an exemplary choral music education that will foster artistry, leadership, and community in a creative and supportive environment led by internationally acclaimed teachers. iSing has recorded at the Skywalker Ranch (yes, think Star Wars!), performed at the Bing Concert Hall and Santa Clara Mission, and won an international competition.

iSing choir members from Menlo Park include Madeleine Chen, Gina Cline, Ilaria Cline, Caroline Connaghan, Sadie Evans, Tallulah Evans, Paige Fehrenbach, Ava Paruszewski, Caroline Rose, Lucia Rose, and Alexandra Tong. Watch the choir performing at the Bing Concert Hall.

iSing is now auditioning girls entering grades 1-5 for the 2020-21 season! To sign up for an audition, visit isingsv’s website.