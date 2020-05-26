Menlo Park Kiwanis Club awards 2020 scholarships to Menlo-Atherton High School grads via Zoom

In keeping with a long-time tradition, the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club presented eight Menlo-Atherton High School seniors with scholarships for the upcoming college year. This time, however, in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the scholarships, totaling $50,000, were announced via Zoom during a virtual senior night celebration.

Several scholarships are endowed by past members of the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club. They include:

-Nancy Lopez Rivera received the Anna May Duncan Memorial Scholarship.

-Lena Kalotihos received the Bill Martin Memorial Scholarship.

-Sara Bautista received the Les Cutting Memorial Scholarship.

-Christopher Palominos received the Damon Wedding Memorial Scholarship.

Others receiving scholarships include Tea Leiro, Jeddy Molina, Kylie Wong and Jacqueline Escobar.

“We are very glad that through our various fundraising activities, particularly our annual Christmas Tree Lot sales, we are able to give scholarships to these very deserving seniors this year,” said John Martin, Chair of the Kiwanis Club’s Scholarship Committee. “Our committee members interviewed many students graduating from M-A to learn more about their academic achievements, commitments to service, and plans for college. In addition to their academic honors, the eight recipients have a broad range of interests, expressed through extensive school and community involvements. They are tomorrow’s leaders, and we hope our Kiwanis scholarships help them achieve their dreams.”

For more than 40 years, the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club has provided college scholarships to Menlo-Atherton graduating seniors, based on academic performance and community involvement. Over $1.2 million has been awarded to local students during the lifetime of the Club’s scholarship program — primarily the result of various fundraising activities.

Photo of M-A campus by Lena Kalotihos, a Kiwanis Club scholarship awardee (c) 2020