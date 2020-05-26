New CoviDB speaker series debuts in May 26

CoviDB, the COVID-19 resource database and platform created by the nonprofit TeachAids, is partnering with the ​Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education (SPICE)​, ​Stanford’s Center for Innovation in Global Health (CIGH) and the ​Institute for Global Health Sciences​ (IGHS) at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), to develop and distribute COVID-19 content, programming, and study materials for people around the world.

CoviDB’s first content initiative, the CoviDB Speaker Series, will be coupled with special teacher guides developed by SPICE.

“The CoviDB initiative brings together world-class experts working on addressing different aspects of COVID-19. From education to medicine, technology innovation to health policy, this video series will provide answers to some of the public’s most pressing questions,”, said ​Dr. Piya Sorcar, founder and CEO of TeachAids​. “We are proud to collaborate with passionate and dedicated global health and education experts leading the way to help us better understand disease prevention and containment.”

The CoviDB Speaker Series premieres its first episode today.