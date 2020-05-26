Tips for keeping walkers, joggers and cyclists safe on the road while exercising or running errands

Outdoor activities such as walks, runs, and biking are encouraged while in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. As more people choose walking and bicycling as primary modes of transportation to travel and exercise, creating a safe environment for all roadway users is increasingly important.

Pedestrians, joggers and bicyclists should be mindful to keep at least 6 feet away from each other. While it’s great that social distancing practices are being adhered to, caution is necessary for pedestrians, runners, and bicyclists when overtaking or passing others.

Pedestrians are reminded to be careful and not enter the roadway or street without first looking.

Drivers should also be aware of the increase in foot traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the street or those close to the roadway.

Nicole Acker is information spokesperson for the Menlo Park Police Department