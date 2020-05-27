M-A junior David Cope is starting Menlo Park/Atherton branch of Zoomers to Boomers

Menlo-Atherton High School junior David Cope launched a Menlo Park/Atherton branch of Zoomers to Boomers earlier this week. Zoomers to Boomers is a non-profit organization that strives to deliver food to those who physically can’t purchase groceries during this pandemic.

“We don’t charge any premiums on our courier service, and we can assist those who need groceries on a weekly basis, with 48-hour turnaround time,” explained David. “Our branch currently consists of about seven volunteers.”

David told us that he read about the program in Forbes magazine. “I have a lot of time at the moment,” he said, “and this is way to do something good for people at risk.”

You can order online or email David: [email protected]

Photo courtesy of David Cope